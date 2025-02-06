



Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), concluded his official visit to India, which reinforced bilateral military cooperation. The visit, which began on February 1st, marks a key step in enhancing the longstanding defence cooperation between India and Bhutan.





During his visit, Lt Gen Batoo Tshering met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, with a focus on strengthening defence cooperation. Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Bhutan's defence preparedness, including providing defence equipment and assets, in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





Tshering expressed gratitude for India's assistance in modernizing the Royal Bhutan Army and training its personnel and restated the RBA's commitment to working with India for regional peace and prosperity.





Throughout the visit, the two armies explored new avenues for defence collaboration and reaffirmed their enduring bond. Tshering engaged in key discussions with senior Indian officials, including the Chief of the Army Staff, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Secretary, and Foreign Secretary. He also toured key military institutions, such as the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar and the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre (DIPAC).





Additionally, Tshering visited the Officers Training Academy in Gaya and several significant Buddhist cultural sites. To conclude his visit, Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering laid a wreath at the Vijay Smarak memorial at the Vijay Durg Eastern Command Army Headquarters in Kolkata.





ANI







