



Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, are making significant strides in quantum technology, particularly through their innovative work in controlling light at the nanoscale. This advancement is pivotal for the development of quantum computing, communications, and sensing technologies.





The researchers focused on tiny, specially engineered materials called colloidal quantum wells (CQWs), which can emit light at the nanoscale. These CQWs were integrated with structures known as dielectric meta-surfaces — engineered surfaces that can manipulate light in novel ways.





IISc Researchers are advancing quantum cryptography by utilizing colloidal quantum wells (CQWs) integrated with dielectric meta-surfaces. This innovative approach aims to enhance the generation and manipulation of individual photons, which are crucial for creating secure communication systems.





Recent advancements in quantum technology have led to significant breakthroughs in light emission techniques. A team of researchers has successfully combined cavity quantum wells (CQWs) with meta-surfaces, achieving remarkable results: 12 times brighter light emission and a 97% reduction in spectral width. This enhancement indicates that the emitted light is not only significantly brighter but also purer and more precise, which is crucial for various applications in photonics and quantum optics.





IISc researchers are developing platforms that allow for precise manipulation of light at the nanoscale, which is essential for enhancing the performance of quantum devices. This capability is crucial for applications in quantum computing and secure communication systems.





A recent study led by Professor Jaydeep K. Basu at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has made significant advancements in photonic quantum information processing. The research focuses on controlling light at the nanoscale, which could have profound implications for quantum communication and data encryption.





The establishment of the Quantum Research Park (QuRP) at IISc aims to foster collaboration among physicists, material scientists, and engineers. This multidisciplinary approach is designed to tackle key challenges in quantum technology and promote partnerships with industry.





IISc has initiated collaborations with various industries to create a vibrant ecosystem for quantum technology. Notably, a partnership with INOX Group aims to develop India's first Quantum Materials Lab, focusing on topological semiconductors essential for fault-tolerant quantum computing.





The IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI) supports educational programs such as the M.Tech program in Quantum Technology, which trains students in this emerging field. Additionally, workshops and internships are being organized to enhance skill development among students.





IISc regularly hosts events like the Quantum Conclave to engage with the broader scientific community and industry stakeholders. These events facilitate discussions on advancements in quantum technologies and their practical applications.





Through these efforts, IISc is not only advancing fundamental research but also translating these innovations into practical solutions that can have significant economic and social impacts.





