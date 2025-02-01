The induction ceremony for C-295 at Air Force Station in Agra





Air Force Station Agra celebrated a significant milestone on January 30, 2025, with the induction of its first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft. The event featured a traditional water cannon salute as the aircraft taxied into the squadron premises, signifying a moment of pride for the station.





The ceremony was attended by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, along with various civil and military dignitaries.





The C-295 aircraft is expected to enhance air operations in the region, particularly in training para commandos and special forces, enabling them to respond effectively to threats and contingencies.





Its capabilities include long-range missions, efficient lifting capacity, and modern onboard equipment, making it well-suited for operations along India's northern borders. The aircraft's induction is part of a broader initiative where the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to receive a total of 56 C-295 aircraft from Airbus, with 40 being manufactured in India under the 'Make in India' initiative.





The ceremony concluded with the slogan "Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam," emphasizing dedication to national service, and included an exchange of mementos among the attendees.





Agencies







