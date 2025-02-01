The Indian government has allocated ₹6.81 lakh crore for defence in the 2025-26 Union Budget, marking a 9.5% increase from the previous year's ₹6.21 lakh crore. This allocation underscores India’s focus on modernizing its armed forces and bolstering national security amid geopolitical tensions.

The Indian government has allocated a record ₹6.81 lakh crore to the defence sector in the Union Budget 2025-26, marking an increase of 9.53% from the previous year's allocation of ₹6.21 lakh crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this significant budget during her presentation in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing India's military capabilities and security infrastructure. This allocation represents approximately 1.91% of India's estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and constitutes about 13.45% of the total Union Budget, underscoring the priority given to defence among various sectors.





The budget includes a substantial capital outlay of ₹1.80 lakh crore, aimed at modernizing the armed forces through the acquisition of new weapons, aircraft, and warships. Additionally, ₹1.12 lakh crore is earmarked for indigenous procurement, reinforcing the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. The budget also allocates funds for various other critical areas, such as a 14% increase for defence pensions and a 12% rise in funding for Defence Research and Development.





Notably, the allocation for the Indian Coast Guard has seen a remarkable 43% increase, reflecting a focus on enhancing coastal security capabilities. The budget also supports infrastructure development through an allocation of ₹7,146 crore to the Border Roads Organisation, which is vital for strengthening India's border infrastructure.