



TATA Advanced Systems has developed the ALS-50, an indigenous loitering munition, also known as a "suicide drone". The ALS-50 is a Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) weapon that can operate in any terrain, including high-altitude areas, with a range of over 50 km. Recent reports indicate that Tata Advanced Systems has unveiled an advanced loitering suicide drone with a 250 km range suitable for the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The ALS-50 can launch like a quadcopter and transition into fixed-wing mode during flight to cover long distances. This VTOL capability allows it to operate in areas where space is limited, such as narrow valleys, fortified mountain positions, small jungle clearings, and the decks of warships.





The weapon's autonomy and precision enable it to carry out accurate strikes while minimizing the exposure of personnel to risk. It can be controlled from a ground control station, allowing real-time targeting that can be controlled either by the operator or autonomously. Testing has shown the system's precision to be less than two meters.





The ALS-50 can operate in various modes, including fully-autonomous, semi-autonomous, loitering, attacking, and returning home. It is compatible with operating in any terrain, including high-altitude and mountainous regions.





The drone has a length of 2.4 meters, a wingspan of 3.8 meters, and a maximum take-off weight of 50 kg. It can stay airborne for more than an hour and features fixed landing gear with four legs and a chin-mounted electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) turret and can carry anti-armour warheads.





Defence Loitering munitions can accurately take down high-value targets such as command centres, missile launchers, and enemy armour, minimising risk to personnel. The ALS-50 is expected to integrate Artificial Intelligence and swarming capabilities, depending on the requirements of the armed forces.





The development and delivery of the ALS-50 to the Indian Air Force (IAF) boosts the ‘Make in India’ initiative, reducing dependence on foreign military equipment imports. The ALS-50 was displayed at DefExpo 2022 and received the Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence in the Defence and Aerospace Sector.





The ALS-50 has undergone rigorous testing in extreme conditions, including high-altitude areas in Ladakh and hot conditions in Rajasthan. It successfully demonstrated its strike capability during tests at Pokhran firing ranges, accurately hitting the ground target with an explosive warhead.





ET News







