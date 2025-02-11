



France is in advanced negotiations with India to purchase the domestically made Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. If the deal is finalized, it would mark the first time that France, India's second-largest arms supplier, has bought weapons from India.





U Raja Babu, Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems at India's Defence Research and Development Organisation, confirmed that France is in active talks for Pinaka. However, a deal has not yet been reached, but discussions are ongoing.





The domestically made Pinaka rocket system has a range of up to 90 km (56 miles). It was demonstrated to a French delegation in India approximately three months ago and was found to be satisfactory. The Pinaka rocket launcher system is utilized by the Indian Army and was deployed in the 1999 war between India and Pakistan. It is also being enhanced with longer ranges.





India, the world’s biggest arms importer, is trying to increase local production to meet its defense requirements and has been steadily increasing its defense exports.





Modi-Macron talks: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to France to co-chair an artificial intelligence summit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks. It was not immediately clear if the rocket system would be discussed.





Reuters







