



The US Air Force has officially cancelled the planned demonstrations of its F-35 and F-16 fighter jets at Aero India 2025, scheduled for February 10-14 in Bangalore. This decision marks a significant shift as the USAF has historically participated in this biennial aerospace exhibition, which is a key platform for showcasing military capabilities and fostering international defence partnerships.





While the exact reasons for the cancellations have not been disclosed





However, speculation suggests that factors such as budgetary constraints, shifting global priorities, and logistical challenges may have influenced this decision. Additionally, India's increasing focus on developing its own advanced aviation projects, particularly the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), may also play a role in the changing dynamics of defence procurement and partnerships.





The absence of the F-35 is particularly noteworthy given its prominence at Aero India 2023, where it showcased its capabilities in a live demonstration. The cancellation raises questions about the future of US-India defence relations, especially as India evaluates its options for next-generation fighter aircraft amidst growing regional threats from China and Pakistan. With the Russian Su-57 set to make its debut at Aero India 2025, India's defence policymakers may increasingly consider alternative partnerships and procurement strategies.





Despite the disappointment surrounding the US withdrawal, Aero India 2025 is expected to remain a significant event, featuring various other aerial displays and technological showcases from global defence manufacturers.





