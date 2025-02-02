



The Union Budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has allocated ₹3,481.27 crore specifically for security-related expenditures and the Special Infrastructure Scheme aimed at combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE), particularly Naxalism. This marks a significant increase from the previous year's allocation of ₹2,463.62 crore for similar purposes.





The budget reflects the government's commitment to intensifying efforts against Naxalism, with Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizing a goal to eradicate this issue by March 2026. This follows a notable increase in violence against security forces, with reports indicating that 40 Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh alone by the end of January 2025.





Infrastructure Development: The funds will support the establishment of security camps and infrastructure projects in Naxal-affected regions. Since 2019, 290 security force camps have been set up, with an additional 88 proposed for 2025.





Government's Strategy: The allocation aligns with the government's broader strategy to enhance internal security and stabilize LWE areas through improved infrastructure and operational capabilities of security forces.





This budgetary focus underscores the Indian government's ongoing battle against Maoist insurgency and its commitment to fostering peace and stability in affected regions.





