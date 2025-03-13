



Following closely on the heels of Airtel's partnership with SpaceX, Reliance Jio has also joined forces with Elon Musk's company to bring Starlink's high-speed satellite internet services to India. This move marks a significant development in India's digital connectivity landscape, particularly in remote and underserved areas.





The partnership between Jio and SpaceX is subject to regulatory approvals, which are currently being processed by Indian authorities such as IN-SPACe and the Department of Telecommunications.





Under the agreement, Jio will distribute Starlink equipment through its extensive network of retail outlets and online platforms, ensuring broader accessibility of satellite broadband across the country.





Jio will provide installation and activation support for Starlink users, facilitating seamless connectivity.





This collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide by extending high-speed internet access to villages, schools, healthcare centres, and businesses in challenging locations where traditional fibre networks are difficult to deploy.





Jio's partnership with SpaceX complements its existing broadband offerings, including JioAirFibre and JioFibre, by providing an alternative solution for areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.





Both Jio and SpaceX are exploring other areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructures and enhance India's digital ecosystem further.





The move is seen as a transformative step towards achieving seamless broadband connectivity across India, aligning with Jio's commitment to making high-speed internet accessible to all.





