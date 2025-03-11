



Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen expressed enthusiasm about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius on March 11-12, 2025, stressing the "excellent" ties between the two nations.





All 34 ministers of Mauritius will welcome PM Modi, who is attending the island nation's National Day celebrations as the chief guest.





Narsinghen highlighted the visit as a significant step in consolidating the deep historical and cultural connections shared by India and Mauritius.





The visit will also involve discussions on strategic issues, including India's support for Mauritius in its negotiations with the UK over the Chagos Islands.





This marks PM Modi's first visit to Mauritius since 2015, during which he launched the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening ties with Indian Ocean partners.





ANI







