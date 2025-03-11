



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome upon his arrival at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius on March 11, 2025, for a two-day state visit.





He was warmly greeted by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his wife Veena Ramgoolam, and a delegation of over 200 dignitaries. The welcoming party included prominent figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Paul Berenger, Chief Justice Rehana Mungly-Gulbul, Speaker of the National Assembly Shirin Aumeeruddy-Cziffra, Leader of the Opposition Joe Lesjongard, and Foreign Minister Ritesh Ramphul.





This ceremonial reception highlighted the close ties between India and Mauritius, rooted in shared history and cultural connections.





PM Modi's visit coincides with Mauritius' 57th National Day celebrations, where he will serve as the Chief Guest.





During his stay, he is scheduled to engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Ramgoolam and President Dharam Gokhool, inaugurate India-funded development projects, and participate in cultural and ceremonial events.





His itinerary also includes paying homage to Mauritius' founding leaders at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden and attending a state banquet hosted in his honour. The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Mauritius across various sectors.





ANI







