



India has successfully secured the repatriation of 283 nationals from Myanmar who were lured into fake job offers and subsequently trapped in scam operations.





These individuals, along with thousands of other foreign victims, were held in cyber scam centres, primarily in Myawaddy near the Myanmar-Thailand border. Operated by international crime syndicates, these centres forced victims into fraudulent cyber activities under exploitative conditions.





The Indian Embassy in Yangon played a critical role in coordinating the rescue efforts, with significant support from Myanmar authorities. This operation is part of a broader effort that has seen over 526 Indians rescued from similar circumstances since July 2024.





The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued repeated advisories warning Indian citizens against accepting unverified job offers, particularly those advertised on social media, and urged them to verify employment credentials through Indian embassies before proceeding.





