



Astronaut Sunita Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, is expected to leave the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than March 19, according to NASA's latest updates. Their prolonged stay on the ISS, which began in June 2024, was initially intended to be just eight days but was extended due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.





The Starliner experienced problems with its propulsion system, leading NASA to decide it was too risky for the astronauts' return, and it returned to Earth empty in September 2024.





The return of Williams and Wilmore is contingent upon the successful launch and docking of the SpaceX Crew-10 mission, which aims to replace them at the ISS. Crew-10, scheduled to launch on March 14, will bring astronauts Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers, Takuya Onishi, and Kirill Peskov to the ISS. Once Crew-10 arrives and completes the transition, Williams and Wilmore will prepare for their departure.





The delays in their return have been compounded by weather conditions and technical issues affecting the Crew-10 mission. Initially, the launch was postponed due to strong winds and precipitation, and later, a hydraulic system issue with the Falcon 9 rocket's ground support clamp arm required resolution.





Despite these challenges, NASA remains committed to ensuring the safety and success of the mission.





ANI







