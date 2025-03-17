



In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, 17 Naxalites, including nine who collectively carried a bounty of ₹24 lakh, surrendered in front of security forces in Bijapur district on March 13, 2025. This event marks a notable shift as these individuals, disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, chose to lay down their arms.





The surrender is part of a broader trend where Naxalites are increasingly opting out of the insurgency, reflecting a growing dissatisfaction with the movement's violent tactics and ideology.





This year alone, 65 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur, indicating a weakening of the Maoist grip in the region. The government's efforts to provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration, along with enhanced security measures, are seen as key factors contributing to these surrenders.





The surrender also highlights the ongoing efforts by the Indian government to address the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency through a combination of security operations and development initiatives aimed at winning over local populations.





