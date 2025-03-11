



Canada's PM-designate, Mark Carney, has expressed his intention to strengthen ties with India, which have been strained under the outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.





Carney, who recently won the leadership of the Liberal Party with an overwhelming majority, aims to diversify Canada's trade relationships with like-minded countries, including India.





He reiterated the need for a shared sense of values in commercial relationships and looks forward to rebuilding ties with India if he becomes prime minister.





The relationship between India and Canada deteriorated significantly in September 2023 when Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





India denied these allegations, leading to a diplomatic stand-off and the expulsion of diplomats from both countries.





Carney's approach is seen as an opportunity for a reset in bilateral relations, potentially focusing on economic cooperation and trade agreements that were stalled under Trudeau.





India hopes that Carney will address concerns about pro-Khalistani activities in Canada, which have been a significant point of contention.





The new Canadian leadership is expected to navigate these challenges while balancing domestic pressures and diplomatic relations with India.





With Canada being a major destination for Indian migrants, there are also expectations regarding immigration policies and visa restrictions.





Carney's leadership offers a potential avenue for smoother trade and investment exchanges between the two nations.





ANI







