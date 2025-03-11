



China's arms imports have significantly declined over the past five years, reflecting its growing self-reliance in military technology, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).





This decline is part of a decades-long effort by China to achieve military self-sufficiency. SIPRI researcher Siemon Wezeman noted that China has transitioned from being a major importer of high-tech weaponry to producing advanced systems domestically. While helicopters and certain complex technologies remain challenging, China is steadily phasing out foreign imports.





China's declining imports have contributed to a broader 21% reduction in arms deliveries to Asia and Oceania. For the first time since 1990–94, China is no longer among the top 10 global arms importers. Meanwhile, countries like India, Pakistan, Japan, and Australia have emerged as major buyers in the region. Concerns over China's military growth continue to drive defence procurement in neighbouring countries.





Despite reduced imports, China remains a significant arms exporter, ranking as the world's fourth-largest supplier. Between 2020 and 2024, China exported weapons to 44 countries, with Pakistan accounting for 63% of its total exports. However, political barriers limit China's access to key markets like India, Japan, and many Middle Eastern nations that prioritize ties with Western suppliers.





While China's domestic production capabilities have improved, its global arms exports saw a slight decline of 5.4% during this period. Additionally, its share of global arms sales dropped from 6.2% to 5.9%. This reflects challenges in expanding market reach beyond traditional allies such as Pakistan and select African and Asian nations.





