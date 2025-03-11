



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects during his two-day state visit to Mauritius. These projects span a range of sectors, including capacity building and community-linked infrastructure, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening its ties with the island nation.





Key among these projects is the Civil Services College building, which was constructed at a cost of approximately USD 4.75 million. This building, a symbol of India's support for governance and institutional capacity in Mauritius, will be jointly inaugurated by PM Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Navin Ramgoolam.





In addition to the Civil Services College, PM Modi will also e-inaugurate an Area Health Centre and 20 community projects, which include vital infrastructure in healthcare, local development, and sports.





These community projects were developed at a cost of around INR 7 crores and highlight India's focus on grass roots development in Mauritius.





Furthermore, PM Modi is expected to announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the region, underscoring India's role in supporting Mauritius's development.





The visit also marks significant economic cooperation between the two nations. India and Mauritius have a strong trade relationship, with Mauritius being a major source of foreign direct investment into India.





The countries have previously signed agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in 2021 and have implemented numerous community development projects across Mauritius.





During his visit, an MoU on a line of credit for replacing water pipes in Mauritius is also set to be signed, further solidifying their partnership.





