Defence Spokesperson Sr. Col. Wu Qian recently stated that the Chinese military faces significant challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This assertion comes as China has announced a defence budget of approximately $249 billion for 2025, marking a 7.2% increase from the previous year.
The increased expenditure is intended to enhance military capabilities, including the development of new-domain forces, advanced reconnaissance and early warning systems, joint strike operations, and integrated logistics support.
These efforts are part of broader strategic initiatives aimed at addressing ongoing tensions, particularly with India and in the South China Sea, as well as the unresolved issue of Taiwan.
China's defence budget for 2025 is set at approximately $249 billion, reflecting a 7.2% increase from the previous year.
The military faces tough challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly due to ongoing stand-off with India and in the South China Sea.
The increased budget will be used to develop new-domain forces with advanced combat capabilities, enhance reconnaissance and early warning systems, and improve military training under combat conditions.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the National People’s Congress, defended China’s growing defence expenditure, stating, "Peace must be safeguarded with strength."
Taiwan Issue
China also stated its commitment to achieving "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan while firmly opposing any moves toward independence.
Despite these challenges, China's defence spending remains relatively low compared to major military powers like the United States when measured by GDP share, national fiscal expenditures, per capita defence spending, and expenditure per service member.
China's stance on Taiwan significantly influences its overall defence strategy, shaping both military modernization and strategic priorities. Here are key ways in which Taiwan impacts China's defence strategy.
China's military modernization is partly driven by the need to prepare for a potential conflict over Taiwan. This includes advancements in naval power, missile technology, aircraft, and cyber warfare capabilities.
China's defence budget has been consistently rising, with a focus on developing capabilities that could be used in a Taiwan scenario, such as amphibious assault and joint blockade operations.
China aims to assert control within the first island chain, which includes Taiwan, to secure its maritime borders and project power into the Pacific.
China employs "grey-zone tactics" to exert pressure on Taiwan without provoking a direct military response from the U.S. or other allies. This includes deploying naval and coast guard ships to restrict airspace and sea lanes.
China seeks to establish dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, with Taiwan being a crucial strategic location. Control over Taiwan would enhance China's access to the Pacific and strengthen its position in regional affairs.
Long-term, China aims for global hegemony, and resolving the Taiwan issue is seen as essential to achieving this goal, aligning with Xi Jinping's vision of the "Chinese Dream".
The Taiwan issue complicates China's relations with the U.S., as Washington has strategic interests in maintaining stability in the region and ensuring Taiwan's security. This creates a delicate balance of power and strategic ambiguity regarding potential U.S. intervention.
China's actions toward Taiwan influence its global image, with efforts to demonstrate restraint while maintaining pressure on Taipei to avoid international condemnation. China's stance on Taiwan drives military modernization, strategic priorities, and diplomatic efforts, all aimed at asserting sovereignty and regional dominance while navigating complex international relations.
