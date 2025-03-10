China's PLA live drill in Tibet Autonomous Region





Defence Spokesperson Sr. Col. Wu Qian recently stated that the Chinese military faces significant challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This assertion comes as China has announced a defence budget of approximately $249 billion for 2025, marking a 7.2% increase from the previous year.





The increased expenditure is intended to enhance military capabilities, including the development of new-domain forces, advanced reconnaissance and early warning systems, joint strike operations, and integrated logistics support.





These efforts are part of broader strategic initiatives aimed at addressing ongoing tensions, particularly with India and in the South China Sea, as well as the unresolved issue of Taiwan.





Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the National People’s Congress, defended China’s growing defence expenditure, stating, "Peace must be safeguarded with strength."





Taiwan Issue





China also stated its commitment to achieving "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan while firmly opposing any moves toward independence.





Despite these challenges, China's defence spending remains relatively low compared to major military powers like the United States when measured by GDP share, national fiscal expenditures, per capita defence spending, and expenditure per service member.



