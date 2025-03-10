



Turkey's drone giant, Baykar, has recently cleared an advanced test flight with its unmanned fighter jet, Kizilelma, marking a significant milestone in its development. This achievement holds strategic implications for India, particularly as neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan continue to deploy Turkish-made Bayraktar drones along their borders with India.





Baykar's Kizilelma has completed Aerodynamics System Identification Test.





The Bayraktar TB-2 drones, which have been used extensively in various conflicts, are capable of extended surveillance missions and can carry precision-guided munitions, raising security concerns in New Delhi.





Bangladesh has deployed these drones for surveillance operations near the Indian border, prompting Indian forces to enhance their electronic surveillance infrastructure with radar systems to monitor the drones' movements closely.





The deployment of these drones comes amid Bangladesh's increasing military cooperation with Pakistan, which has heightened vigilance from Indian defence and intelligence agencies. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has expressed concerns over Pakistan's growing influence in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for India to be cautious about potential security threats.





The technological advancements in Turkish drones, including the development of the Kizilelma unmanned fighter jet, are being closely watched by India. The Kizilelma, equipped with advanced AI capabilities and stealth design, is set to play a significant role in future air combat scenarios.





As India prepares its future drone fleet, it must consider the enhanced drone deployments by neighbouring countries and the strategic implications of these developments on regional security dynamics.





India's response to the deployment of Turkish drones along its border with Bangladesh is likely to involve several strategic measures:





India has already intensified its surveillance efforts by deploying radar systems and other monitoring mechanisms to track the movements of the Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones. This includes real-time tracking of drone activities to ensure early detection and response to potential threats.





In response to Bangladesh's drone deployment, India has escalated its own surveillance capabilities by deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in West Bengal. This move aims to counter the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the TB-2 drones and enhance border security.





India plans to establish a comprehensive anti-drone unit to bolster its border security. This unit will focus on countering the increasing threat posed by UAVs, including those deployed by neigh boring countries.





While military measures are being taken, India may also engage in diplomatic efforts to address security concerns with Bangladesh. This could involve discussions on mutual security interests and the potential for collaborative border management strategies.





The Indian Army remains on high alert, particularly in sensitive areas like the Chicken's Neck corridor in Siliguri, West Bengal. This heightened vigilance is crucial in preventing potential security breaches and maintaining regional stability.





In response, India is likely to intensify border security measures and enhance intelligence cooperation with friendly nations to address emerging threats. India's response is a mix of military preparedness, technological advancements, and diplomatic engagement to ensure national security in the face of evolving regional dynamics.





