



Secretary, DOS/Chairman, ISRO flagged off the Cryogenic Upper Stage (C25) of ISRO’s LVM3 launch vehicle on March 15, 2025, from the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, to the launch complex at Sriharikota.





The Directors of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC), and Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) also participated in the flag off ceremony.





This stage has been integrated at ISRO Propulsion complex, Mahendragiri and is earmarked for the fifth operational mission of LVM3 (LVM3-M5) under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Limited and AST & Science, LLC to launch their BlueBird Block-2 satellite.





The stage was designed and developed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) during the development of the LVM-3 launch vehicle and the stage is powered by the indigenous high thrust Cryogenic Engine (CE20) with a propellant loading of 28.5 tons.





