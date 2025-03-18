



Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik recently met with former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at their residence in Raiwind, as reported by Pakistani news media The Express Tribune.





The meeting, which took place at the Sharif family estate, involved discussions on various issues; however, no official statement has been released detailing the specifics of their conversation.





The meeting has drawn attention not only for its political implications but also due to the controversy surrounding Naik's status. He is currently wanted by Indian authorities on charges of alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.





Adding to the controversy, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez faced backlash after sharing pictures of his meeting with Dr. Zakir Naik on social media. In his post, Hafeez expressed his pleasure in meeting Naik, which prompted strong reactions online, particularly from Indian nationals.





Critics questioned Hafeez's decision to associate with Naik, with one user suggesting that such meetings contribute to India's reluctance to play cricket in Pakistan.





This incident has reignited discussions about India's refusal to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, further complicating the already tense relations between the two countries.





Agencies







