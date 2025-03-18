



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a significant bilateral meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, the United States Director of National Intelligence, in New Delhi on Monday.





The discussions focused on strengthening India-US strategic ties, particularly in the domains of defence cooperation and intelligence sharing.





Both leaders reiterated the importance of strategic security as a cornerstone of their nations' global partnership and reviewed progress in areas such as joint military exercises, maritime security, and defence industrial collaboration.





They also explored opportunities for cooperation in cutting-edge defence technologies and innovation to bolster resilience and interoperability in supply chains.





Singh expressed satisfaction with the meeting, sharing on social media that they discussed a "wide range of issues" aimed at deepening the India-US partnership.





The talks also addressed India's concerns about anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani groups operating in the US, with Singh urging stronger action against such elements. Gabbard’s visit is part of her multi-nation tour and includes her participation in the Raisina Dialogue, where she is scheduled to deliver an address on global security challenges.





Earlier on Saturday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Gabbard, and according to sources, they discussed several facets of the India-US relationship in detail.





Notably, Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, is participating in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of ORF.





The discussions will revolve around six thematic pillars:





Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, & How Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies, and Absences Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains & Exchange Rate Addiction The Tiger’s Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, & Leadership





The Raisina Dialogue serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation among nations while positioning India as a key player in global affairs. The event is expected to generate insights that could shape future international policies and collaborations.





The meeting reaffirmed the growing strength of India-US defence relations, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests.





ANI





r