



Gridbots Technologies has successfully completed a 'No Cost, No Commitment' (NCNC) trials for their autonomous ground vehicle, the HITMAN, at a firing range. This advanced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) features level 5 autonomy, enabling it to operate independently in outdoor environments.





The HITMAN is equipped with a mounted KATANA Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS), which enhances its capabilities for tracking and engaging targets remotely.





Gridbots Autonomous Weapon Station (AWS) KATANA also completed its NCNC trials at high altitude[15000 Feet/-20 C] with 30 cm scatter at 400 Meter target, real-time tracking, drone detection and kill and many other features its one of the most advanced weapon station in the world.





It has level 5 autonomy for outdoors & mounted AWS KATANA with 360 pan & ±70 deg tilt with real-time tracking and firing capabilities for stationary/moving human/vehicle targets for ATGM/MMG's





The trials were conducted to assess the operational effectiveness of the HITMAN in various scenarios, demonstrating its reliability and precision.





The completion of these trials marks a significant milestone for Gridbots Technologies as they continue to develop innovative solutions in the defense sector.





The successful outcomes from these tests are expected to pave the way for further advancements and potential deployment of the HITMAN in real-world applications, showcasing India's growing capabilities in autonomous military technologies.





