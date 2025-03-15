



The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have issued a strong condemnation of China's maritime actions in the Indo-Pacific region, labelling them as "illicit, provocative, coercive, and dangerous." This statement was made following a meeting in La Malbaie, Canada, where the ministers expressed deep concern over China's efforts to unilaterally alter the status quo in the region.





These actions include land reclamations, the construction of military outposts, and the use of force and coercion to expand jurisdiction, particularly in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.





The G7 ministers emphasised their opposition to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, highlighting the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight. They specifically condemned the increasing use of dangerous vessel manoeuvres and water cannons against Philippine and Vietnamese vessels, as well as efforts to restrict navigation through militarization and coercion in the South China Sea.





The ministers also referenced the 2016 Arbitral Ruling, which upheld the Philippines' exclusive economic zone over China's historical claims, reiterating that this ruling is legally binding and a useful basis for resolving disputes peacefully.





The G7 expressed concerns over China's non-market policies and practices, which they believe lead to harmful overcapacity and market distortions. They urged China to refrain from adopting export control measures that could disrupt supply chains.





In response, the Chinese Embassy in Canada criticised the G7's stance, urging them to abandon what it described as a "Cold War mentality" and to stop fuelling regional tensions.





The embassy also rejected the G7's accusations regarding market distortions, suggesting that it is the G7 members who have politicized economic issues.





