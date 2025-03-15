



The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is advancing the design of critical systems for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), focusing on centre fuselage structural integration, a retractable air-to-air refuelling (AAR) probe support structure, and inserted fuel tank systems.





Centre Fuselage Structure





The AMCA’s centre fuselage integrates advanced materials and aerodynamic features:





Comprising 38–40% composites (aluminium alloys, maraging steel, and radar-absorbent materials) to reduce weight and enhance stealth. Aerodynamic Design: Features diverterless supersonic inlets (DSI) and area-ruling to minimise drag at transonic speeds. HAL’s joint venture with private firms includes dedicated work packages for fuselage assembly, emphasising CNC machining, composite manufacturing, and structural integration.





Retractable AAR Probe Support Structure





ADA is leveraging telescopic probe-and-drogue technology for mid-air refuelling:





A retractable telescopic probe allows the AMCA to connect with tanker aircraft, extending operational range. Similar systems are under development for the TEJAS MK-2, involving serpentine duct integration to maintain stealth.





The probe’s articulated design minimises radar cross-section (RCS) when retracted, aligning with the AMCA’s low-observable profile.





DRDO previously conducted studies (until October 2022) to finalise the probe’s placement and structural integration.





Inserted Fuel Tank





The AMCA’s fuel system balances stealth and endurance:





Primary tanks are embedded within the fuselage to avoid external ordnance, critical for stealth. For non-stealth missions, external hard-points can carry additional fuel, though this increases RCS.





The telescopic AAR system complements fuel capacity by enabling in-flight replenishment, reducing reliance on ground refuelling.





Design And Collaboration





The AMCA employs distributed avionics system with AI-driven sensor fusion and a quadruple digital fly-by-optics system for enhanced control.





HAL’s joint venture outlines specialised production roles for private firms, including fuselage assembly and wing integration, ensuring streamlined manufacturing.





While specific timelines for the detailed design phase are not explicitly stated in recent reports, ADA’s focus on stealth-compatible systems and collaboration with HAL/private entities indicates active progress. The retractable AAR probe and fuel tank designs align with the AMCA’s fifth-generation objectives, emphasising extended range and reduced detectability.





