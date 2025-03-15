



Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX's Starship rocket is scheduled to depart for Mars at the end of 2026, marking a significant step towards his ambitious goal of colonizing the planet.





The mission will include Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, onboard, serving as a precursor to potential human landings. Musk indicated that if these initial missions are successful, human landings on Mars could begin as early as 2029, although 2031 is considered a more likely timeline.





Starship, currently the world's largest and most powerful rocket, plays a central role in Musk's vision for establishing a human presence on Mars.





However, before embarking on these missions, SpaceX must demonstrate that Starship is reliable, safe for crewed flights, and capable of complex in-orbit refuelling—a critical requirement for deep space travel.





The company has faced recent setbacks, including a series of failed test launches, with the most recent ending in a fiery explosion. NASA is also awaiting a modified version of Starship to serve as a lunar lander for its Artemis program, aimed at returning astronauts to the Moon.





Musk's announcement highlights SpaceX's commitment to advancing space exploration and technology. The success of these missions will be crucial in paving the way for future crewed flights to Mars, with the ultimate goal of establishing a self-sustaining city on the planet within the next two decades.





Despite the challenges, Musk remains optimistic about the potential for exponential growth in space travel, envisioning a future where anyone can travel to Mars.





