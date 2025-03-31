



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the Central government's commitment to ensuring the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir Valley during a Navreh function on Sunday. He emphasized ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment and remove obstacles to facilitate their resettlement. Sinha urged the community to consider returning, stating that the government in Delhi is keen on their return and settlement in the Valley.





Sinha highlighted the significant contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community to Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and spiritual heritage, praising their role in nation-building. He encouraged the younger generation to celebrate Navratri as "Nari Shakti Utsav" and resolve to provide equal opportunities for women. The lieutenant governor also assured employees under the PM Package that measures would be taken to ensure they receive benefits akin to other government employees.





Acknowledging the challenges faced by displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Sinha stated that steps would be taken to further improve conditions and eliminate barriers for their return. He extended best wishes for Navreh, emphasizing unity in diversity and urging collective efforts for Jammu and Kashmir's welfare.





Agencies







