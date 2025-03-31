



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh, 50 Maoists, including 14 insurgents carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹68 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur district on Sunday.





The surrender was facilitated by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF, and its elite CoBRA unit. Among the surrendered were high-ranking members such as Ravindra Karam (PLGA Battalion No. 1) and Bhima Oyam (National Park Area Committee), who had bounties of ₹8 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.





The rebels cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology, exploitation of tribals by senior cadres, and internal differences as key reasons for laying down arms.





They were also influenced by the state's "Niya Nellanar" policy, which provides amenities in remote areas, and the increasing presence of security forces in insurgent strongholds. This development follows a major anti-Naxal operation in Sukma and Bijapur where security forces killed 18 Maoists, bringing the year's toll to 134.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Chhattisgarh's efforts in combating Maoist insurgency and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.





He emphasised that Maoist violence has no place in a democratic society and urged remaining insurgents to surrender.





