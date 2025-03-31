



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir on April 19, marking the completion of the ambitious 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. The train will initially operate between Katra and Baramulla, as Jammu railway station is undergoing renovations.





This project fulfils a long-standing demand for direct rail connectivity to Kashmir, which has faced delays since its inception in 1997 due to challenging geological and topographical conditions.





The rail link features remarkable engineering achievements, including 38 tunnels spanning 119 km, with the longest being Tunnel T-49 at 12.75 km. It also includes 927 bridges, notably the Chenab Bridge, which stands at 359 meters above the riverbed—35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower—making it the world’s highest arch railway bridge. Another highlight is the Anji Khad Bridge, a cable-stayed structure rising 331 meters above the riverbed.





Trial runs for the train service have been successfully conducted, and approval was granted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety earlier this year. Initially, only one Vande Bharat train will operate on this route during daytime hours for security reasons. Passengers traveling to Kashmir will undergo thorough security checks at Katra station before boarding onward trains.





Agencies







