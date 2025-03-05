



Hyderabad-based spacetech start-up TakeMe2Space has successfully raised ₹5.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Seafund, with participation from Artha Venture Fund, Blume Ventures, AC Ventures, and several prominent angel investors. The funds will be utilized to launch MOI-1, India's first AI laboratory in space, which aims to provide satellite research opportunities for early customers.





Founded in 2024 by Ronak Kumar Samantray, TakeMe2Space is focused on addressing data processing challenges in space through innovative satellite applications and democratizing space exploration by enhancing domestic capabilities in radiation shielding, propulsion systems, and inter-satellite communications.





TakeMe2Space has already completed two successful space missions in collaboration with ISRO's PSLV Orbital Experiment Platform (POEM), where it demonstrated a novel radiation shielding coat. The company plans to use the funding to scale operations, launch in new regions, expand its product portfolio, strengthen R&D, and drive customer acquisition. Its go-to-market strategy will prioritize the adoption of its developed satellite subsystems in India, Australia, and Europe, ensuring a smooth experience for over 15 early customers running orbital applications on the MOI-1 AI lab.





In the past year, TakeMe2Space has expanded its team to over 17 members and developed more than 15 satellite sensors and subsystems. The company aims to double its revenues over the next 12 months and further accelerate its growth with the support of its investors. According to Samantray, the funding is a testament to the team's dedication and impact in the space tech industry, enabling them to bring their first AI lab to more customers globally.





Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Managing Partner at Seafund, noted that TakeMe2Space's upcoming MOI-1 launch will be a game-changer in building data centres in space, and the funding will help the company scale and expand its satellite subsystems globally. TakeMe2Space's mission is to make space accessible and affordable for research institutions and commercial entities alike, fostering innovation in the sector by using AI to process data directly in orbit, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements.





Agencies







