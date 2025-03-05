



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated the MHA-DRDO Collaboration Conference-cum-Exhibition in New Delhi, emphasising the evolving nature of security threats and the need for adaptive policies. The conference highlighted the interconnectedness of internal and external security, which Singh described as "two sides of the same coin."





He noted that India faces internal security challenges such as terrorism, separatist movements, left-wing extremism, communal tensions, trans-border illegal immigration, and organised crimes. Externally, the country confronts challenges like hybrid warfare, cyber threats, and space-based vulnerabilities, marking a shift from traditional conventional threats to more unconventional ones.





The conference provided a platform for joint discussions between security agencies and technology developers, allowing them to openly discuss requirements and challenges. Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of DRDO, underscored the importance of such collaborations, stating that DRDO is working on both weapon systems and countermeasures to neutralize emerging threats.





The event also featured an exhibition showcasing DRDO-designed technologies developed in collaboration with Indian agencies, focusing on advanced security and disaster relief technologies.





The conference aimed to foster a collaborative environment where users and developers could align their efforts to address emerging security challenges effectively. By bringing together experts from various fields, the event sought to enhance India's security posture through the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies.





