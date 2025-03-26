



Recent developments have highlighted growing concerns within the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) regarding India's Su-30MKI fighter jet.





During the recent Pakistan Day celebrations, a promotional video from the PAF showcased their air capabilities but also revealed an unusual focus on the Indian aircraft.





Last year, the Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared two major projects worth around ₹20,000 crore for 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and 100 K-9 Vajra Self-propelled howitzers for the Indian Army.





In the video, a Squadron Leader from the PAF's 9 Griffins Squadron was seen briefing his team while holding a model of the Su-30MKI, indicating that the PAF is actively strategizing to counter this formidable multi-role fighter jet, which has become a central element in their training and tactical planning.





The Su-30MKI, known for its advanced avionics and combat capabilities, poses a significant threat to the PAF. Its performance during past skirmishes, notably during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, has solidified its reputation as a dominant force in aerial engagements.





The PAF's focus on understanding the Su-30MKI's radar range, missile capabilities, and speed reflects their serious approach to developing countermeasures against it using their own F-16s and JF-17s.





In addition to these tactical preparations, India has recently approved major defence projects worth approximately ₹20,000 crore, which include acquiring 12 additional Su-30MKI jets for the Indian Air Force. These jets will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at their Nashik facility. This expansion of India's air capabilities further intensifies the competitive dynamic between India and Pakistan in aerial warfare.





The PAF's ongoing training efforts and strategic adjustments underscore the significance of the Su-30MKI in shaping modern aerial defence strategies in South Asia.





As both nations continue to enhance their military capabilities, the focus on countering advanced aircraft like the Su-30MKI will likely remain a priority for the PAF.





News24 Report







