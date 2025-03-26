



On March 26, 2025, GE Aerospace delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the TEJAS MK-1A.





This delivery marks a significant milestone in the four-decade partnership between GE and HAL, emphasising their commitment to enhancing India's defence capabilities and advancing the country's military aviation sector.





The issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US last month to meet President Donald Trump.





The F404-IN20 engine is designed specifically for the TEJAS MK-1A, which is an upgrade of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft. This engine's delivery comes after a two-year delay, which had previously impacted the production timeline for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets. The delay was acknowledged by Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, who noted its effects on fleet expansion plans for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The F404 engine family, developed by General Electric, is renowned for its success in military aviation, powering thousands of combat aircraft globally. Among its variants, the F404-IN20 stands out as the highest thrust model, specifically engineered for India's HAL TEJAS. This advanced turbofan engine produces a maximum thrust of 19,000 lbf (85 kN) and incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as high-flow fans and single-crystal turbine blades, which enhance performance and reliability.

The F404 series was initially designed for the F/A-18 Hornet, focusing on reliability and cost-effectiveness while providing significant thrust capabilities. The F404-IN20 variant benefits from these foundational design principles, ensuring it meets the rigorous demands of modern aerial combat. The engine features a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system, which optimizes performance and monitoring during flight operations.

India's procurement of the F404-IN20 is part of a broader strategy to bolster its indigenous defence capabilities. A contract signed in 2021 between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) includes the delivery of 99 engines by 2029, although initial deliveries have faced delays due to global supply chain issues. The first engines are expected to arrive by March 2025, with subsequent deliveries planned at a rate of 20 engines per year.





HAL has restructured its production processes to expedite the assembly of the TEJAS jets, aiming to deliver at least 16 aircraft annually and fulfil the IAF's contract by 2028. The arrival of the F404 engines is expected to significantly boost production rates.





The TEJAS MK-1A, an upgraded variant of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1, is designed to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it seeks to phase out older aircraft like the MiG-21 and Jaguar.





This new model boasts advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and a more extensive weapon suite, which collectively aim to modernise the IAF's light fighter fleet. The aircraft is equipped with over 40 enhancements compared to its predecessor, including the EL/M-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and an indigenous Uttam AESA radar, which improve target detection and tracking capabilities.





Despite these advancements, the production and delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A have faced significant delays. Earlier this year, Air Force Chief AP Singh expressed frustration over the slow pace of deliveries, noting that the first batch of 40 aircraft ordered in 2009-2010 had yet to be received. In a viral video, he conveyed his lack of confidence in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned company responsible for manufacturing the aircraft.





The delays have been attributed to supply chain issues related to engine production. General Electric Aerospace, which manufactures the F404 engines used in the TEJAS MK-1A, indicated that the production line had been shut down due to a lack of additional orders.





However, following a new order for 99 engines in 2021, efforts have been made to restart production after a five-year hiatus. This situation has hindered HAL's ability to meet its production targets effectively.





As of now, HAL is working on ramping up production capabilities with plans to deliver between 16 to 24 aircraft annually by 2026. The first deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2025, marking a crucial step in bolstering India's defence capabilities amid rising regional security concerns.





GE Aerospace has a long-standing history in military jet propulsion in India, dating back to collaborations with the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s. The F404-IN20 engine was selected for the TEJAS program in 2004, marking a pivotal moment for both India and GE Aerospace.





This timely supply is crucial for operationalizing the TEJAS MK-1A squadrons, which aim to replace ageing MiG-21 aircraft in the Indian Air Force.





