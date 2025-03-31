



India is significantly enhancing the capabilities of its special forces to excel in covert warfare, focusing on counter-terrorism operations and strategic missions behind enemy lines. These advancements involve cutting-edge technology, specialized equipment, rigorous training, and improved inter-service coordination.





Advanced Equipment





Weapons And Surveillance: Special forces are equipped with Finnish Sako sniper rifles, American M4A1 carbines, Israeli TAR-21 Tavor assault rifles, Swedish Carl Gustaf rocket launchers, and Russian VSS suppressed sniper rifles. Surveillance capabilities are bolstered with loitering munitions, nano drones, lightweight drones with forward-looking infrared (FLIR) payloads, and surveillance copters capable of covering distances up to 10 kilometres.





Specialised Gear: Advanced combat free-fall parachute systems, integrated combat diving kits, and midget submarines are being introduced. MARCOS (Marine Commandos) have access to underwater scooters, remotely operated explosive disposal vehicles, and inflatable boats for maritime operations.





Communication Systems: Software-defined radios and satellite communication systems ensure seamless coordination during long-range missions.





Enhanced Training





Indian special forces undergo some of the world's toughest training regimens, with rejection rates as high as 70-80%. Training includes surgical strikes, covert intelligence gathering, hostage rescue, and urban warfare scenarios. Advanced simulators and augmented/virtual reality mission planners are now part of the training process to create realistic and cost-effective environments.





The Army’s first vertical wind tunnel in Himachal Pradesh enhances combat free-fall skills.





Inter-Service Synergy





The creation of the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) has improved coordination among the Para-Special Forces (Army), Garuds (Air Force), and MARCOS (Navy). This jointness is critical for executing seamless multi-service operations.





Recent joint exercises like "Desert Hut 2025" in Rajasthan tested interoperability through airborne insertions, precision strikes, and urban warfare scenarios under realistic conditions.





Strategic Focus





India's special forces are being prepared not only for direct action but also for psychological operations and asymmetric warfare. These enhancements aim to achieve strategic objectives with precision while minimising resource usage.





ET News











