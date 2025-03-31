



The Fourth edition of the bilateral Tri-Service India-US Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise, known as Tiger Triumph, is set to take place from April 1 to April 13 along the Eastern Seaboard. This exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between Indian and US forces in conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, as well as to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for establishing a Combined Coordination Center (CCC) to facilitate effective coordination during crises.





The Indian contingent will include naval ships such as INS Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai, and Shakti, alongside integral helicopters and landing crafts. The Indian Army will contribute troops from the 91 Infantry Brigade and the 12 Mechanized Infantry Battalion, while the Indian Air Force will deploy C-130 transport aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters. The Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will also participate. On the US side, the exercise will feature US Navy Ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson, with troops from the US Marine Division.





The exercise will commence with a Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam from April 1 to April 7. This phase will include an Opening Ceremony featuring a joint Flag Parade and media interaction aboard INS Jalashwa on April 1. Participants from both nations will engage in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and social interactions to foster camaraderie.





Following the Harbour Phase, participating ships will sail for a Sea Phase off Kakinada, where they will conduct maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations. A joint command and control centre will be established by the Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave. Additionally, a joint medical camp will be set up by the IAF RAMT and the US Navy medical team to provide medical aid. The exercise will conclude with a closing ceremony on board the US Navy Ship Comstock on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.





