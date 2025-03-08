



Russia has emphasized the potential benefits of its Su-57 fighter jet over the U.S.-offered F-35 for India's military modernization efforts. Russian arms exporter ROSOBORONEXPORT highlighted the possibility of quickly upgrading existing production lines in India to assemble the Su-57E, a fifth-generation warplane. This comes as India seeks to enhance its air force capabilities, aiming to increase its fighter squadrons from 31 to 42 by 2035.





ROSOBORONEXPORT noted its successful collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which has produced over 220 Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft. The company suggested that the factories currently assembling the Su-30MKI could be adapted to produce the Su-57E if India decides to proceed. This option is seen as advantageous because domestically produced Su-57Es would be less vulnerable to Western sanctions, which have raised concerns about future Russian deliveries.





Meanwhile, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the F-35 as an alternative. The U.S. aims to strengthen military cooperation with India, which traditionally relies on Russia for advanced weaponry. However, the F-35 is typically reserved for America's closest allies, making its offer significant.





Both the Su-57 and F-35 were showcased at the Aero India air show, where they were seen as competing options for India's military modernization. ROSOBORONEXPORT has offered to partner with India on developing and localizing the production of the Su-57E.





India had initially been part of a joint project with Russia for a fifth-generation aircraft but withdrew in 2018. The current situation reflects a strategic competition between Russia and the U.S. for India's defence contracts.





RT.com







