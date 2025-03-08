



The Indian Ministry of Defence has finalised a significant agreement with Russia's state-owned arms exporter, ROSOBORONEXPORT, worth $248 million.





This deal is aimed at procuring advanced 1,000 horsepower engines for the Indian Army's fleet of T-72 tanks, which currently operate with 780 horsepower engines. The new engines will be supplied in various conditions, including fully assembled, semi-knocked down, and completely knocked down, facilitating both immediate use and future domestic production.





The agreement also includes a transfer of technology from ROSOBORONEXPORT to Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), located in Avadi, Chennai. This technology transfer will enable AVNL to integrate and produce these engines locally under license, supporting India's "Make in India" initiative in the defence sector.





The upgrade to 1,000 horsepower engines is expected to enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capabilities of the Indian Army's T-72 tanks, which have been a mainstay of the country's armoured forces for decades.





This agreement aligns with India's broader strategy to modernize its military infrastructure while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has disrupted supply chains, prompting India to explore alternative suppliers and focus on domestic manufacturing to ensure long-term operational readiness.





The T-72 tanks have undergone several upgrades over the years, including the integration of modern technologies such as Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) and GPS systems. Despite these advancements, the Indian Army is also exploring indigenous options, such as the Arjun MK-1A tanks, to diversify its armoured capabilities.





The deal with ROSOBORONEXPORT marks a significant step in India's efforts to bolster its defence manufacturing sector while maintaining strategic partnerships with traditional suppliers like Russia.





PIB







