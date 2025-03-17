



India is accelerating the development of its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), in response to emerging threats from Pakistan and China. This move is driven by a top-level committee aiming to expedite the project by improving efficiency and involving greater private sector participation. Meanwhile, Pakistan is planning to acquire at least 40 J-35A fifth-generation stealth jets from China, which has already deployed its J-20 jets near the Indian border.





A top-level committee, chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, is working to improve efficiency and shorten production timelines, with a focus on greater private sector involvement.





This committee includes officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and is expected to submit its report soon.





Key Developments In India's 5th Generation Fighter Programs

The AMCA is a swing-role advanced medium combat aircraft designed to provide multi-role capabilities for the Indian Air Force. The development is being accelerated to counter the growing stealth and capability gap with adversaries like China and Pakistan.

Besides the AMCA, India is also developing the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) for the Navy. This aircraft is in the Preliminary Design Review phase and is expected to enhance maritime defence capabilities with its multi-role design.

Russia has renewed its offer to sell its Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet to India, proposing local production and assistance with India's AMCA program. This comes as an alternative to the US-offered F-35.

India faces challenges such as delays in the production of fourth-generation Tejas jets and the need to bridge the capability gap with China and Pakistan.

India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and China's J-35A are both fifth-generation stealth fighters, but they differ significantly in capabilities, design philosophy, and operational readiness. Below is a comparison based on key attributes:

Comparison of AMCA And J-35A

Feature AMCA (India) J-35A (China) Stealth Optimized for low radar cross-section with S-shaped air intakes and composite materials. Advanced stealth features like radar-absorbent materials and internal weapon bays. Engines Twin modified GE F414 engines with super-cruise capability. Guizhou WS-21 engines with potential super-cruise but less advanced than Western counterparts. Maximum Speed Mach 2.15 (approx. 2,600 kmph, 1,616 mph). Mach 1.8 (~2,222 Kmph/1,381 mph). Combat Range 1,620 km (1,010 miles). 746 miles (~1,200 km). Avionics & Radar Indigenous Uttam AESA radar; planned integration of advanced sensor fusion technologies. Likely equipped with Chinese AESA radar and Distributed Aperture System (DAS). Weapons Astra Mk2/3 missiles and future hypersonic weapons; internal and external payloads. PL-15 missiles; internal weapon bays for stealth missions. Operational Readiness Expected production by 2035; still in prototype phase. Operational testing underway; carrier-based variant available.

The AMCA project, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security with an initial investment of over ₹15,000 crore, aims to place India among a select group of nations with fifth-generation fighter jets. Currently, only the US, China, and Russia have operational fifth-generation fighters.

The AMCA will feature advanced stealth capabilities, including an internal weapons bay and a low radar cross-section, making it highly effective in evading enemy detection.

It is designed to perform multiple roles such as air supremacy, ground strikes, and electronic warfare missions.

India's push for the AMCA is also driven by the need to address the IAF's dwindling fighter squadrons. The IAF currently operates with fewer squadrons than authorised, and several more are set to retire in the coming years.

The AMCA, along with other indigenous projects like the TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2, will play a crucial role in modernising the IAF's fleet.

India is developing another indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), specifically for the Indian Navy, highlighting the country's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The AMCA's development timeline is ambitious, with the first prototype expected by late 2028 and mass production planned to begin by 2033 or 2034.

The aircraft will initially use GE-F414 engines, with plans to upgrade to more powerful 110 kilonewton engines in later variants.

This project underscores India's strategic focus on indigenous defence capabilities to counter regional security challenges.





TOI







