



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing to roll out the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A from its Nashik facility by the end of April 2025. This marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector, as the Nashik plant becomes the third production line for the TEJAS MK-1A, joining two existing lines in Bangalore.





The new production line was inaugurated in April 2023 by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and is expected to enhance HAL's annual production capacity from 16 to 24 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft.





The Nashik facility has been upgraded with an investment of over ₹150 crore to accommodate the new production line. This expansion will enable HAL to produce eight additional TEJAS MK-1A jets annually, significantly bolstering the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capabilities.





The TEJAS MK-1A features advanced technologies such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare systems, and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles, making it a formidable asset for the IAF.





However, the project has faced delays due to supply chain issues, particularly with the procurement of GE F404-IN20 engines from the United States. Despite these challenges, HAL is working to stabilise production and meet the growing demands of the IAF. The rollout of the first TEJAS MK-1A from Nashik is anticipated to strengthen India's air power and reinforce its position as a major player in the global aerospace industry.





In addition to the TEJAS MK-1A production, the Nashik facility plays a crucial role in upgrading and maintaining other aircraft, such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which remains a key component of the IAF's fleet. This dual focus underscores HAL Nashik's importance in enhancing India's aerial defence capabilities.





