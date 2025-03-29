



India and Sri Lanka are poised to sign a significant defence cooperation pact during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Colombo, scheduled for April 4-6, 2025. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, especially in the context of increasing Chinese military influence in the region.





This will be the first formal defence cooperation agreement between the two nations, aimed at enhancing military collaboration and addressing security concerns related to China's activities in the Indian Ocean, particularly at the Hambantota port.





In addition to the defence pact, Modi is expected to discuss various other agreements, including a framework for restructuring Sri Lanka's debt and a currency swap arrangement. These discussions will occur during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on April 5.





This pact comes nearly 40 years after India's withdrawal of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) from Sri Lanka, which has left a complex legacy in their relationship. The new agreement is seen as a step towards overcoming past tensions and fostering a more robust partnership.





Modi's visit will also emphasize economic cooperation, infrastructure development, and enhancing connectivity between the two nations. The trip underscores India's commitment to being a dependable partner for Sri Lanka amid its ongoing economic recovery.





This visit is particularly significant as Modi will be the first foreign leader hosted by Dissanayake since he assumed the presidency, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic engagement.





