Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a global leader in materials and interface engineering equipment, has shipped its first India-manufactured semiconductor tool, the VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow, from its Coimbatore facility to a leading global semiconductor manufacturer. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first advanced semiconductor tool produced in India for applications such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), critical for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC).





YES began operations in Coimbatore three years ago and inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sulur in September 2024. The company plans to ship 15-20 similar tools globally in 2025 and invest over ₹500 crore in India over the next five years to expand its facility. The Coimbatore plant produces advanced packaging solutions for wafers and panels, catering to industries like AI, HPC, and life sciences.





The new facility in Coimbatore is designed to meet the growing demand for YES’s solutions, including VertaCureTM, VerothermTM, and VeroFlexTM systems for advanced wafer and panel-level packaging applications.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, T.R.B. Rajaa, highlighted this achievement as part of the state's mission to become a global semiconductor hub. The Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 includes a ₹500-crore Semiconductor Mission to establish manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam. S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, emphasized that this development aligns with India's vision of building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.





The Hindu Report







