



The European Union's ambitious €800 billion defence spending plan presents a significant opportunity for Indian defence companies.





The massive rearmament effort, aimed at enhancing military capabilities and supporting Ukraine, is expected to lead to increased procurement of components and subsystems from Indian firms.





The EU's heavy reliance on defence imports, particularly from the US, creates a gap that Indian companies can fill. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 78% of EU defence procurement has been sourced from outside the bloc, with 63% coming from the US.





This reliance on foreign suppliers offers Indian defence companies a chance to capitalize on the EU's increased spending, potentially boosting India's defence exports, which have already seen significant growth, reaching ₹210 billion in FY24.





According to a recent research note by Elara Capital, Indian defence companies are poised to benefit significantly from the European Union's massive €800 billion rearmament plan. This plan involves increased defence procurement, which is expected to lead to higher demand for components and subsystems from both public and private Indian defence firms.





The potential beneficiaries of this opportunity include prominent companies such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Data Patterns, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Solar Industries, Azad Engineering, Dynamatic Technologies, and Vem Technologies & SMPP, among others.





The EU's reliance on defence imports, particularly from the US, presents a significant opportunity for Indian companies. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 78% of EU defence procurement has been sourced from outside the bloc, with 63% coming from the US. This heavy reliance on foreign suppliers creates a gap that Indian defence companies can capitalize on by supplying components, subsystems, and equipment.





India's defence exports have already shown substantial growth, reaching a record ₹210 billion in FY24. The Indian government aims to increase defence exports to ₹300 billion by FY26, and the EU's rearmament plan could further accelerate this growth. The current top export destinations for Indian defence products are the US, France, and Armenia, with products including artillery guns, missiles, and radar systems.





The Indian defence sector is also experiencing rapid changes with increased local manufacturing and strong public-private partnerships. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is collaborating with private firms to develop next-generation technologies, which will further enhance India's position in the global defence market. As the EU seeks to diversify its defence procurement, Indian companies are well-positioned to play a key role in meeting this demand.





The Indian government has set a defence export target of ₹300 billion by FY26, and the EU's defence plan could further accelerate these exports.





Indian companies have already supplied various defence equipment to countries like the US, France, and Armenia, including artillery guns, air defence missiles, and radars.





The surge in European defence stocks, following regional leaders' pledges to increase military spending, has also positively impacted Indian defence stocks, with companies like HAL and BEL experiencing gains.





CNBCTV-18







