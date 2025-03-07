



In a significant joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) and Punjab Police arrested Lajar Masih, an active operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in Amritsar, was apprehended from the Kokhraj police station area in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.





The arrest occurred early on March 6, 2025, and was part of efforts to prevent a major terrorist attack planned during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which took place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.





Masih was found to be in contact with Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the leader of BKI's Germany-based module, and had direct links with Pakistan-based ISI operatives.





The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives, including three active hand grenades, two detonators, a foreign-made NORINCO M-54 Tokarev pistol, and 13 live cartridges.





Notably, Masih had escaped judicial custody in Punjab in September 2024 while undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.





He was wanted in multiple criminal cases in Punjab and was planning to flee to Portugal after executing the attack in Prayagraj.





However, due to heightened security measures during the Maha Kumbh, he was unable to carry out his plans.





The arrest marks the ongoing efforts by Indian law enforcement agencies to counter terrorist threats, particularly those linked to Pakistan-based groups like the ISI and BKI.





