



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the first launch from its new spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu, is scheduled for 2027. This facility, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹950 crore, will primarily focus on launching the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), capable of deploying satellites weighing up to 500 kg into orbit.





ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan confirmed that the SSLV will support polar launches and emphasized the importance of this development in enhancing India's capabilities in the global satellite launch market.





The ground breaking ceremony for the launch complex took place on March 5, 2025, and construction activities are now underway. The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport is designed to accommodate various facilities, including a launchpad and rocket integration facilities, and aims to facilitate up to 24 satellite launches annually.





This initiative aligns with India's broader goals of self-reliance in advanced space technologies and aims to attract global talent and research funding.





Furthermore, Dr. Narayanan highlighted that the SSLV's development has been completed, and it is now in the operational phase, with production expected to involve Indian industry.





The establishment of this spaceport marks a significant milestone for ISRO as it expands its infrastructure beyond the existing facility at Sriharikota, thereby enhancing its operational flexibility and efficiency in satellite launches.





Agencies







