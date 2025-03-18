



On March 17, 2025, Dr. V. Narayanan, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inaugurated the Shri S. Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence in Fluid and Thermal Science Research at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras).





This new research facility aims to enhance India's capabilities in advanced space technologies, aligning with the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative to promote self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign technology. The centre is named in honour of S. Ramakrishnan, a distinguished alumnus of IIT-Madras and a prominent aerospace engineer known for his significant contributions to India's launch vehicle programs.





The centre will serve as a hub for research focused on thermal management in spacecraft and launch vehicles, addressing critical challenges related to heat dissipation.





It will facilitate experimental and numerical studies on cooling systems, utilising advanced techniques such as micro heat pipes and two-phase heat transfer devices. Additionally, the centre will provide high-fidelity simulation and testing facilities to validate real-world applications.





During the inauguration, Dr. Narayanan highlighted India's achievements in cryogenic engine technology, noting that India now possesses three different cryogenic engines, including one designed for human-rated missions. He emphasised that this technological advancement has positioned India among a select group of countries with such capabilities.





Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, expressed optimism about the collaboration between ISRO and IIT Madras, anticipating breakthroughs in thermal management solutions essential for future space missions, including Gaganyaan and lunar exploration initiatives.





The centre is expected to not only revolutionise spacecraft design but also enhance India's deep space exploration capabilities while fostering industry-academia partnerships for training and capacity building among ISRO scientists.





The establishment of this research centre marks a significant step forward in advancing India's indigenous space technology and ensuring its leadership in thermal sciences for space applications.





