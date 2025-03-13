



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the undocking of the SpaDeX satellites on March 13, 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts.





The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), which involves two satellites named SDX-01 and SDX-02, was launched on December 30, 2024, to test docking technologies crucial for future missions. These satellites were docked on January 16, and their undocking now paves the way for ambitious projects such as Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, and India's proposed space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Spadex undocking captured from both SDX-1 & SDX-2! 🛰️🛰️🎥



Watch the spectacular views of this successful separation in orbit.



Congratulations to India on this milestone!





ISRO shared videos of the undocking process on its social media platform X, showcasing "spectacular views" of the separation in orbit. Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the achievement, calling it "unbelievable" and highlighting its importance for upcoming missions. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for maintaining ISRO's momentum.





Key Sequence of Events:



SDX-2 extension successful Capture Lever 3 released as planned Capture Lever in SDX-2 disengaged De-Capture command issued in SDX-1 & SDX-2





The SpaDeX mission is particularly significant for Chandrayaan-4, which aims to return lunar rock samples to Earth later this decade. The mission requires advanced docking capabilities to securely retrieve samples from the Moon's orbit. SpaDeX has also made India the fourth country globally to achieve space-docking technology, joining the ranks of the US, Russia, and China.





This successful undocking experiment demonstrates ISRO's growing expertise in orbital rendezvous and docking technologies, which are essential for human spaceflight programs and in-space satellite servicing. It also lays the groundwork for complex manoeuvres required in sample return missions and future space station assembly.



