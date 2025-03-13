



The Indian Air Force has significantly enhanced its combat capabilities with the successful test-firing of the indigenously developed Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from the Air Force variant of TEJAS MK-1A prototype. This milestone was achieved on March 12, 2025, off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.





The test demonstrated a direct hit on a flying target, showcasing the missile's precision and effectiveness. All subsystems performed accurately, meeting all mission parameters and objectives, which is a testament to the collaborative efforts of scientists, engineers, and technicians from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The Astra missile, designed and developed by DRDO, is capable of engaging targets at a range of over 100 kilometres and is equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems, allowing it to destroy targets with greater accuracy. It has already been inducted into the Indian Air Force, further bolstering the country's air defence capabilities.





This successful test-firing is a significant milestone towards the induction of the Air Force variant of TEJAS MK-1A variant, marking a crucial step in enhancing the operational readiness of the Tejas fleet.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat have congratulated the teams involved in the trial, acknowledging the hard work and dedication that led to this achievement.





Further trials are planned to evaluate the missile's performance comprehensively.





The integration of the Astra missile with the TEJAS underscores India's commitment to developing indigenous defence technologies, thereby reducing reliance on foreign systems and strengthening its military prowess.





Agencies







