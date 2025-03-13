



Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a prominent player in the electronic warfare domain, has recently secured a prestigious contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for an advanced defence project.





This contract, valued at ₹10.3 Crores, involves the development of a compact electronic warfare system, further enhancing Unistring Tech's capabilities in delivering cutting-edge defence solutions.









The company, founded by former DRDO scientists K Srinivasa Raju and Nagendra Babu Samineni, is renowned for its innovative approaches to electronic warfare, radar systems, and communication technologies.





Unistring Tech Solutions has been at the forefront of redefining India's defence landscape by promoting indigenous technologies. The company's commitment to reducing reliance on imported defence systems has been bolstered by recent successes, including a significant contract worth ₹43.42 crore from an Indian public sector undertaking for advanced electronic warfare equipment.





Unistring Tech has developed an advanced AESA (Active Electronic Scanning Array) RADAR system capable of detecting and tracking up to 100 drone targets simultaneously, which is crucial for addressing the growing threat of coordinated UAV attacks.





This latest DRDO contract underscores Unistring Tech's robust technological capabilities and its role as a pivotal player in India's defence electronics sector. The company is poised for substantial growth, with a projected turnover exceeding ₹250 crore in the current financial year, driven by its decade-long investment in cutting-edge technologies.





Unistring Tech's dedication to innovation and indigenous defence solutions has earned it recognition, including a prestigious award at the 49th ELCINA Awards ceremony.





The company's products, such as the AESA RADAR system, also have strong export potential, positioning India as a significant player in the global defence market.





Agencies







