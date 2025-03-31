

Sharp reactions have emerged from various political parties and leaders in response to the violent incidents instigated by pro-Hindu and pro-royalist groups in Tinkune, Kathmandu, on Friday. The chaos resulted in two fatalities, numerous injuries, and significant property damage, including arson and looting.





Social media has seen a surge in a hashtag campaign holding former king Gyanendra Shah accountable for the violence, with some calling for legal action against him. In light of these events, the government is planning an all-party meeting to discuss the activities of pro-royalist forces and formulate a strategy moving forward.





As of now, police have arrested approximately 130 individuals involved in the attacks and are actively screening for those responsible for the vandalism. The protests, organized by pro-monarchy groups, demanded the restoration of the monarchy and Nepal's designation as a Hindu state. Key figures leading these protests included senior pro-royalist leader Nawaraj Subedi and Durga Prasai, alongside leaders from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party.





The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the authorities' failure to prevent such violence. The pro-republic factions have condemned the unrest and are advocating for strict measures, including the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the events.





The Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House of Representatives, has placed responsibility on former king Gyanendra Shah for orchestrating the violence. Following a briefing from Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, party spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat highlighted targeted attacks against media outlets and public properties as attempts to incite chaos.





The CPN (Maoist Centre) has taken a more aggressive stance, with its chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal asserting that Gyanendra should no longer enjoy freedom due to his alleged role in inciting violence. Dahal emphasized that the ex-king is behind many activities of pro-monarchy campaigners across Nepal.





In addition to demanding an inquiry into Friday's events, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has called for accountability regarding those responsible for the violence. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party also insists on an investigation while demanding the release of its detained leaders, threatening further protests if their demands are not met.





Leaders from the RPP expressed solidarity with their detained colleagues and called for recognition of those killed during the protests as martyrs. Sabin Maharjan of Kirtipur and video journalist Suresh Rajak were identified as victims of separate incidents during the chaos.





RPP chair Rajendra Lingden challenged the government to arrest Gyanendra Shah while asserting that dragging him into controversy should be avoided. The Maoist Centre has accused Shah of orchestrating the violence that unfolded on Friday.





CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel criticized the royalist protests as chaotic and violent compared to peaceful demonstrations organized by other groups. He described Friday's events as indicative of potential tyranny under monarchy, particularly concerning younger generations unfamiliar with monarchical rule. Pokhrel has called for compensation for victims of vandalism and swift action against those who instigated violence.





