



India is advancing its indigenous Kaveri engine program to replace the imported GE F404 engines currently powering the TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft. This move aligns with the nation's goal of self-reliance in aerospace technology and is supported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which plans to operate over 220 TEJAS MK-1A jets during their 40-year lifespan.





The TEJAS MK-1A uses GE F404-IN20 engines, delivering 54 kN dry thrust and 84 kN wet thrust. However, reliance on foreign engines entails high costs ($8–10 million per engine) and geopolitical risks.





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is leading efforts to develop a derivative Kaveri engine (KDE) with an afterburner module capable of producing 73–74 kN wet thrust, comparable to the French M88-2 engine used in Rafale jets.





GTRE aims for a technological demonstration of the KDE by late 2025, paving the way for integration into TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by mid-life replacements around 2035.





The Kaveri engine, is an ambitious indigenous project aimed at replacing the GE F404 engine currently powering the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. However, the comparison reveals significant differences in performance and maturity between the two engines.





Feature Kaveri Engine GE F404 Engine Type Low-bypass turbofan Low-bypass turbofan Thrust (Dry) ~48.1 kN ~49.1 kN Thrust (Afterburner) ~81 kN ~85.4 kN Weight ~1,200 kg ~1,036 kg Bypass Ratio ~0.16 ~0.34





Future Outlook





The Kaveri 2.0 variant, which is designed to enhance India's indigenous capabilities in fighter jet propulsion. As of March 2025, the Kaveri engine has been approved for flight testing, marking a pivotal milestone in its long and challenging development history.





This approval follows extensive ground testing, where the engine demonstrated a dry thrust of approximately 49-51 kN, suitable for unmanned aerial vehicle applications, and is now set to be evaluated under real-world flight conditions on a flight test bed.





The Kaveri 2.0 aims to produce thrust levels between 55 and 58 kN in its core configuration, with an afterburner expected to push total thrust beyond 90 kN. This thrust capability is crucial for meeting the operational requirements of advanced aircraft such as the TEJAS MK-1A and future platforms. The GTRE's immediate objective includes validating the performance of the Dry Kaveri engine with an afterburner, targeting an initial wet thrust output of around 73-75 kN, which is essential for combat scenarios requiring supersonic flight.





GTRE's ambitious plans also involve developing a new prototype core engine that will serve as the foundation for future iterations of the Kaveri engine. This new design seeks to overcome previous limitations faced by the original Kaveri engine, which struggled to meet its thrust targets. The Kaveri project has undergone numerous modifications and improvements over the years, including collaborations with international partners to refine its design and performance metrics.





The successful completion of flight tests will not only validate the Kaveri engine's capabilities but also significantly contribute to India's defence self-reliance goals by reducing dependence on foreign engines like the GE-F404 and F414 currently used in Indian fighter jets.





Challenges And Strategy





The original Kaveri engine struggled to meet thrust targets, achieving only 70–75 kN wet thrust instead of the intended 81 kN. To address this, GTRE is focusing on refining the core and coupling it with advanced afterburner technology.





A two-step strategy is in place: first, proving the KDE's capabilities, followed by developing a more powerful Kaveri 2.0 engine capable of generating up to 90–100 kN thrust for future platforms like TEJAS MK-2.





Integration testing requires critical components such as low-pressure turbine blades and high-pressure turbine discs, which are currently being procured.





Successful deployment of the Kaveri engine would reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, enhance operational flexibility, and significantly lower long-term costs.





Indigenous engines are designed to maintain performance under extreme conditions typical of India's operational environment, unlike imported alternatives that degrade in hot climates.





While the Kaveri engine program has made progress, full integration into TEJAS MK-1A remains a long-term goal due to technical hurdles and funding requirements. Certification for the afterburner module is expected by 2026.





The development of Kaveri 2.0 and its derivatives could redefine India's aerospace landscape by supporting advanced fighter jets and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).





The program represents a strategic leap for India's defence capabilities but requires sustained investment and technological breakthroughs to achieve its ambitious goals. As GTRE continues to advance its technology, the Kaveri engine represents a critical step towards achieving indigenous excellence in aerospace engineering.





Agencies







